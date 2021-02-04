Police: Northmont school bus fails to yield, hits pickup truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A school bus with children on board was involved in a crash in Clay Township Thursday.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at Sweet Potato Road at Brookville Phillipsburg Road.

Clay Township police told 2 NEWS a Northmont school bus failed to yield at an intersection and struck a pickup truck. Northmont Schools told 2 NEWS no students were injured in the crash. The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The school district is working to notify parents of the students on the bus and transport the children to school.

