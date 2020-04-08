Northmont HS students make teacher appreciation video

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Northmont High School made a video for teachers and staff in the district.
It shows several students sharing what they miss most about being in class and how much they appreciate their educators.
“Thank you guys for giving me the best four years of my life, and making high school so hard to say goodbye to. I hope that this isn’t it, and that I’ll be able to see you again,” said one student.
Check out the full video below:
