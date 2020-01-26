Wall of Honor inspiring Northmont students to serve their country

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A large crowd of veterans, alumni and supporters showed up to Northmont High School Saturday for the dedication and unveiling of the new Military Service Wall of Honor.

“I don’t think we were sure how successful this thing could be,” said organizer of the project Lt. Col. Ken Knotts.

The wall located inside of the high school, close to the school’s gym, features more than 200 names of veterans and service members who once attended the school.

“It’s beautiful, I can’t believe it,” said Charles “Chuck” Templain who graduated from the school in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army. /

During the unveiling ceremony, veterans and alumni in attendance were reconized. Three alumni who each served or are serving currently shared their reflectons on their time as Northmon Thunderbolts.

The basketball team also made an appearance wearing special camoflauge-design uniforms that were donated by the U.S. Army.

Project organizers say the wall is a way to honor those who have served while also inspiring future Northmong students to choose the same path.

“I think, ‘In a few years that’s going to be me.’ And it’s really inspiring to see there were other people before me. I’m really motivated by that,” shared Reyanna Solomon, a Northmont High School Junior and JROTC cadet.

The names are displayed in three sections; enlisted, officers and commissioned officers who attended military service academies.

Project organizers say it took several months and a lot of coordination to get them all there. It took around nine months but they are still not done. They are expecting more names to be added in the near future, and they also think they will need to expand the wall entirely.

To help offset the costs, a local VFW post donated $2,500 to the school.

If you are interested in submitting a name for the Military Service Wall of Honor, click here.