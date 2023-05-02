ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Northmont High School senior died in a car crash on Sunday, April 30.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 19-year-old Christopher Gwynne died on Sunday.

A Facebook post by Northmont City Schools said Gwynne was a senior at Northmont.

“With great sadness, we’re sharing that senior, Chris Gwynne, passed away over the weekend in an automobile accident,” The district said.

The district said they will be providing students with counselor support and a safe place to grieve during this time.

“Our thoughts are with Chris’ family and friends, and we will do our best to provide support and resources to everyone affected by this tragic loss,” said the post.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.