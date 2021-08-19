Northmont City Schools latest district to update mask policy

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Northmont City Schools announced Thursday that it has updated the districts mask policy for students in grades PreK-6 effective Monday, August 23.

Students in grades 7-12 are not required to wear a mask but the district strongly recommends it.

“Adding this layer of protection for our youngest learners will eliminate quarantines when exposed to a positive COVID-19 case,” the district said in a statement. “The outcome we are seeking is to keep kids in school safely. Our parents and community have been supportive throughout these trying times and we are confident that you will help us keep kids in school.”

Northmont is just one of many school districts in the Miami Valley updating its mask policy following Governor Mike DeWine’s remarks Tuesday.

DeWine told parents during the briefing that if their child’s school doesn’t require a mask, they can still send them to school in one. Though it’s too late for state officials to mandate parents and districts do anything, he hopes they make the right decision for the sake of Ohio’s children.

“I’m speaking directly to every parent, school official, and school board member in Ohio: The best way to make sure a child can stay in school is for that child to be vaccinated. If a child can’t be vaccinated, the best way to ensure a good year is for that child to wear a mask,” said DeWine.

Northmont City Schools’ mask policy update can be read here.