Northmont City Schools holding bus safety training

NORTHMONT, Ohio (WDTN) – A local school district is conducting a school bus safety training with community safety partners ahead of the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Northmont City Schools will be overturning a school bus in the parking lot of Northmont Middle School, giving public safety personnel and CareFlight, as well as transportation staff, an opportunity to work through training should an incident involving an overturned school bus occur.

The training will be at 10 am on Friday.

