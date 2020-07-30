Northmont City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee with Northmont City Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials say the staff member has not been in contact with any students but has worked with other staff. Those who were in contact with the staff member have been notified and are to stay home for an asymptomatic 14-day period or provide a negative coronavirus test.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has been notified.

We’re told areas where the employee was working have been sanitized according to guidelines from Public Health.

