Northern Miami Valley communities threatened by flooding

BOTKINS, Ohio (WDTN) – Botkins is one of many areas under a Flash Flood Warning for the next few hours.

Flooded roads are causing Emergency Management officials in Shelby County to create an emergency plan in case the water rises to deadly levels.

As storms move through the area, Shelby County officials are warning people to take the warnings seriously.

“Have those emergency supplies ready, medications and anything like that. If you need to evacuate, then listen to officials on what you need to do,” says Chery Drinkwine with Shelby County EMA.

Mary Street in Botkins is blocked off and water is draining slowly, causing deep standing water, which emergency officials say you should never drive through.

“You don’t know what is underneath, or it could be swiftly moving and carry your car away,” Drinkwine says.

The county has been preparing since Tuesday, should the worst happen due to flooding.

“We make sure that we are in contact with our partners, like with the Red Cross or different people that if something happens we can move into action,” said Drinkwine.

The Shelby County EMA is asking all drivers to avoid driving through high water or stay off the roads if you can. If you’re home, stay alert and prepared in case you have to evacuate.

