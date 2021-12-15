SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Northeastern Local School District is temporarily taking some of its students out of the classroom because of an increase in coronavirus cases.

“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and continues to make things difficult for schools,” said Dr. John Kronour, superintendent of Northeastern Local School District.

“We’ve been fighting to have enough subs whether it’s bus drivers, kitchen staff, or teachers,” Kronour said.

On Monday the school notified parents that students in buildings, whether in quarantine or not, would need to shift to online learning. For the week of Dec. 6, the district reported 35 positive cases. A parent, Gretchen Duffey, who has three kids in NELSD said she’s shocked the school has not changed the optional mask policy.

“I feel the well-being of parents and staff are not being considered by the district,” Duffey said. “I also felt a little rushed as a parent, and unprepared as there were no laptops sent home with my children today or any work for them to do for the next three days,” she said.

Kronour said they’ll continue to monitor cases work with the health department to make decisions about the mask policy. Rolling Hills Elementary School, South Vienna Elementary School, and Northeastern Middle and High School are virtual until Dec. 17.