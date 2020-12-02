North Pole mailbox for letters to Santa set up in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Fairborn is making it easy for kids to communicate with the big man in red this holiday season. 

The city said on their Twitter page Wednesday that a North Pole mailbox is set up by the Fairborn Library. Kids can send letters to Santa and will receive a response from Father Christmas himself if the letter is dropped off by Dec. 21.

The Fairborn Library is located at 1 E. Main St.

