DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The North Dayton School of Discovery is holding a food giveaway Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to noon, you can get fresh produce, including meat and dairy, for free at the school’s community grocery drive-thru giveaway and community resources event on Turner Road.

Free community resources and books will also be available.

You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.