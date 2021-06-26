North Dayton School of Discovery to hold ‘Kickoff to Kindergarten’ for incoming students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – North Dayton School of Discovery is setting incoming kindergarten students up for success by hosting a ‘Kickoff to Kindergarten’ community event this Saturday.

The event aims to ramp up student excitement for their big first day of school and reduce first-day anxiety by providing students and their families the chance to connect with teachers.

Victoria Simmons, principal at North Dayton, said, “This event creates an opportunity for staff, parents, and students to begin building relationships and get acclimated with the school. The first day of school can be scary, but this event provides an opportunity for the child to see their classroom, school, and get to know staff.”

Throughout the day, incoming students can watch a science and magic show, take adventures on an inflatable obstacle course, and interact with educational manipulatives. Attendees will enjoy free food and ice cream while listening to a live DJ.

The event will be held Saturday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Dayton School of Discovery,

3901 Turner Rd. Dayton, OH 45415.

For more information, or to RSVP, click here.