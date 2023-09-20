** The video in the player above shows prior coverage of Nordstrom Rack opening at The Greene **

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new discount department store is slated to open in Warren County.

Nordstrom Rack is going to be opening at the Deerfield Towne Center, located at 5503 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason. The store is described as an “off-price” retailer with retail products for purchase, such as apparel, beauty, home and more.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Mason, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Mason can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”

The new Mason location is the second location in the Dayton area for the retailer. At The Greene, Nordstrom Rack operates a store at 33 Greene Blvd. in Beavercreek.

During the fall in 2024, Nordstrom Rack is expected to open their doors in Mason.