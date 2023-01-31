DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Norcold plant in Sidney officially closed Tuesday, eliminating the jobs of approximately 350 employees.

The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.

Thetford LLC, the parent company of Norcold LLC, a brand of RV refrigerators, announced in October that they plan to transfer all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown made efforts to prevent the closure of the two Miami Valley manufacturing plants by sending a letter to the Thetford Corporation, urging the company to reconsider closing operations in Sidney and Gettysburg.

Brown’s office attempted to meet with Norcold representatives to discuss the decision in Nov. 2022, but the company declined.

The operations of the Sidney plant are moving to other Norcold facilities.