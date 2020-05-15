DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) will offer free grab-and-go meal services starting May 18 outside three Dayton Metro Library locations.
Libraries remain closed, but CHA will distribute meals Monday through Friday to children 18 or younger at the following times:
- DML Main Branch, 215 East Third Street, 45402, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- DML Burkhardt Branch, 4680 Burkhardt Ave., 45431, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- DML Trotwood Library, 855 E. Main Street, 45426, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The statewide nonprofit has been distributing emergency meals to roughly 120 sponsored meal sites across Ohio since the school closures began.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Nonprofit to hold meal distribution outside 3 Dayton Metro Library locations
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical or subtropical storm expected to form Saturday near Bahamas
- Tourists enter reopened Grand Canyon despite virus concerns
- WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary holds Friday briefing
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 26,954 cases, 1,581 deaths