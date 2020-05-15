1  of  3
Nonprofit to hold meal distribution outside 3 Dayton Metro Library locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) will offer free grab-and-go meal services starting May 18 outside three Dayton Metro Library locations.

Libraries remain closed, but CHA will distribute meals Monday through Friday to children 18 or younger at the following times:

  • DML Main Branch, 215 East Third Street, 45402, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • DML Burkhardt Branch, 4680 Burkhardt Ave., 45431, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • DML Trotwood Library, 855 E. Main Street, 45426, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The statewide nonprofit has been distributing emergency meals to roughly 120 sponsored meal sites across Ohio since the school closures began.

