DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom. An organization based in Colorado Springs is looking for some help to honor our nation’s heroes who are buried in Ohio.

Senior Veterans Inc. is raising money to decorate military graves at national cemeteries in Dayton and the Ohio Western Reserve on National Wreaths Across America Day.

David Bolser, CEO, and Founder at Senior Veterans, Inc. said, “These cemeteries are very old, especially Dayton which was started in 1867. Some of these graves are never visited for years and years. This is a way the people of Ohio can honor their lives.”

Bolser is working to make sure there will be wreaths placed on every grave at Dayton National Cemetery and the Ohio Western Reserve where over 100,000 veterans are buried.

Local veterans said the National Wreaths Across America Day also honors the family members of those who have helped secure the freedoms we now enjoy.

“That wreath on that grave is not only for that veteran, but it’s for the family. It gives them comfort knowing that my dad, my mother, my brother, or sister gets the respect that they deserve,” said Commander Brandon Seagraves, commander of Ohio VFW District 3.

The cost is $15 per wreath. Donations can be made throughout the year, but people are encouraged to make their donations on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11. The wreaths will be placed on December 18, 2021. Anyone interested in buying one can make a donation here.