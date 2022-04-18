DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A nonprofit organization helped a single dad police officer raise money for his retired K-9’s knee repair.

According to Ellie’s Rainy Day Fund’s website, former Dayton PD K-9 Zeta’s handler adopted her after her eight years of service to the department.

Due to her extensive training and service career, Zeta underwent a lot of bodily stress. German Shepherds in the line of duty often experience knee issues due to the stress. In 2019, Zeta had to have her left knee repaired, however, more issues have arisen.

A month after Zeta’s retirement and adoption, the ACL in her right knee tore.

Ellie’s Rainy Day Fund, a nonprofit based in Montgomery and Greene counties, organized a fundraiser for Zeta and her dad to help cover the cost of her physical therapy.

With a goal of $960, the fundraiser has passed $1,500.

“I’m a single dad, living on a policeman’s salary. But a member of my family needed help! I had to get her out of pain and give her back the ability to move well again!” said Zeta’s dad.

