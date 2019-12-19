Nonprofit provides toys and food for hundreds of local families

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – During the 4th annual With God’s Grace toy giveaway and food pantry, volunteers in Vandalia worked to make sure children and families in the Miami Valley had a great holiday season.

Hundreds were invited to take food home for Christmas dinner and children got to spend time with Santa Claus sharing what they wanted for the holiday.

Each child was allowed to choose at least one toy and treat each.

“Really this holiday season you have to think about all the tornado victims and we just want to make sure that everyone this holiday season is just blessed,” said Nicole Addkins, executive director of With God’s Grace. ” It’s not always how big the gift is, it’s actually getting them what they really want and what’s in their heart.”

“I’m pretty happy because I’m excited that they’re giving out food and toys. So I’m pretty grateful for that,” said Kristopher Dotson, one of the children who received a toy at the giveaway.

“After the holiday season, a lot of people’s finances are even tighter, so we’re just here to help fill that gap and make sure that they have a Christmas dinner and be able to at least have some Christmas toys for their children this year,” shared Addkins.

