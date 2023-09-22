BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — One district in the Miami Valley has been provided with an extra safety measure in the case of an emergency.

Creek Safe, Inc., a nonprofit organization, recently installed special bags called tourniquet kits throughout each building in Beavercreek City Schools.

The bags contain tourniquets, gloves, emergency bandages and other supplies needed in a mass casualty event such as a school shooting or any other emergency.

Creek Safe began the project last spring and fundraised around $9,000 to cover the cost of the bags. A total of 131 bags have since been hung across the district’s 11 schools.

The hope is the bags will never be used, but they are now in place in case a situation ever arises.

“We hope they hang on the wall and nobody ever needs them, but at least they’re there,” said Jennifer Beck, treasurer of Creek Safe. “Beavercreek Police from the start of this whole thing asked us for time. So the locks give them time to get there. The tourniquets give them time to get there.”

Staff members have been trained on how to use the bags and Creek Safe is currently working to purchase more training materials.

The nonprofit has also already begun working on its next project: installing a bullet-resistant glass covering for all exterior windows. They are in the process of raising funds to support the project. If you wish to donate, click here.