Nonprofit delivers supplies to seniors, others most at risk during pandemic

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – As many people continue to stay home, a Bellbrook-based non-profit organization is working to deliver food and supplies to senior citizens and people with compromised immune systems.

The nonprofit 18th Parallel Relief is working to collect enough items to help more than 100 people in Greene and Montgomery counties, according to Darybel Ortiz and Rey Febo, who founded the organization.

“We’re extremely happy that we’re able to use money and get donations to help the people that cannot leave their homes,” Ortiz said.

18th Parallel Relief typically helps with cleanup and supply distribution in places devastated by natural disasters, including Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and the Dayton-area neighborhoods hit by the Memorial Day tornadoes, Ortiz and Febo said.

But now, their non-profit organization 18th Parallel Relief is trying to help people most affected by the pandemic.

“The Dayton community has shown an outpour of support to our efforts with disaster relief efforts down in Puerto Rico, so it’s our way to give it back,” Febo said.

The organization is buying and collecting non-perishable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies, Ortiz said.

“It means a whole lot to us,” said Leslie Clendenen, who lives at Stone Manor in Beavercreek and recently received some of the supplies. “We really appreciated it.”

Clendenen told 2 NEWS she and some of her neighbors got items they hadn’t been able to buy.

“Very helpful, very helpful,” she said. “They brought toilet paper and paper towels also and canned goods.”

18th Parallel Relief is using a $2,500 grant from the Dayton Foundation and United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund to continue its mission.

“In the capacity that we can come out and help them out with their day-to-day groceries, items and trying to provide for them some sort of comfort, we will do that,” Ortiz said.

If you’re able to help, the group is collecting monetary donations and supplies. Paper products as well as laundry and hygiene items are most in need, Ortiz said.

To donate or learn more information, contact the organization through its Facebook page.