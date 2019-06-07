Non-profits working to provide long-term assistance for tornado victims

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Vincent de Paul, which has to make repairs to one of its homes used for permanent supportive housing, is helping FEMA collect data about the tornado outbreak's impact on non-profit organizations.

Executive Director Michael Vanderburgh says the organization's shelters saw a roughly 10 percent increase in guests the week after the tornadoes, but the numbers are starting to level back to normal.

Now, the organization is focused on helping people find long-term assistance, and Vanderburgh is meeting with Governor DeWine on Friday to discuss housing options.

While many short-term needs have been met, items like furniture will soon become in-demand by families who lost everything during the outbreak.

To help St. Vincent de Paul, monetary donations are accepted on their website. You can also drop off donations at the organization's facility on Apple Street. For larger deliveries, call them directly at 937-222-7349.

