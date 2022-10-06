Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — An area foundation has honored local non-profit organizations that provide positive support to Darke County residents.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, the Darke County Foundation has awarded $195,000 in community grants for local non-profit organizations at the Birchwood Center in Greenville.

Some of the organizations that will benefit and receive the grant money from the Darke County Foundation include Ansonia Elementary School, Darke County Humane Society, Miami Valley Boy Scouts, Ronald McDonald House Dayton, Upper Valley Career Center Aspire, Versailles Heritage Park, Wayne HealthCare Foundation and many more organizations.

To learn more about community grants or scholarships in partnership, you can visit the Darke County Foundation’s website here or you can call (937) 548-4673.