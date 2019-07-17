Non-profit helps Miami Valley residents stay cool this summer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Action Partnership (CAP) is offering free air conditioning units to those in need.

200 units are available and CAP plans to spend an additional $80,000 to keep Miami Valley homes cool.

Their Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member 60 years or older, or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health.

CAP says air conditioning is crucial to keep people safe and healthy this summer.

“I’ve seen bills skyrocket up into the hundreds of dollars, so that’s really challenging for individuals, for anyone including myself, that is on a budget and trying to push through while also making sure that they are staying healthy and cool,” says Director of Energy Assistance Programs Keelie Gustin.

The deadline to apply is August 31. You can find more information by clicking here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.