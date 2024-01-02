DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An initiative to collect non-perishable food items is underway in Greene County.

According to our partners at the Xenia Gazette, donations are being accepted through Friday, Jan 5 at multiple sites across Beavercreek, Xenia and Yellow Springs. NeedsFirst, a local non-profit organization is holding the drive to help support the Greene County FISH Pantry.

A list of all participating locations are listed below:

Beavercreek

Cherry House Cafe, 1241 Meadow Bridge Drive

Gemini Eye Care, 2418 Esquire Drive

Starbucks, 2490 N. Fairfield Road

Xenia

Coffee Hub, 81 E. Main St.

Greene County Eye Care, 322 N. Detroit St.

Sydney Allyn Eyebrows, 51 E. Main St.

Yellow Springs

Kismet, 249 Xenia Ave.

Mills Park Hotel, 321 Xenia Ave.

Pangaea Trading Company, 235 Xenia Ave.

Yellow Springs Community Library, 415 Xenia Ave.