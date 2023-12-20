** Related video shown above **

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies responding to a suspected domestic violence incident found one person with a gunshot wound and the other with facial injuries.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies were called to a home in the 1900 block of Republic Drive Embassy Place. They found a male victim with a gunshot wound they called non-life-threatening. A female had suffered “visible nonlife-threatening injuries to her face,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were given medical treatment at local hospitals.

The Special Investigation Section of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to pursue details pertinent to the case.