DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you know of a volunteer that deserves some recognition in the Piqua community, now is your chance to nominate them.

The Piqua Community Foundation is accepting nominations for two community service awards until Monday, Jan. 23, according to a release.

One male nominee will be awarded with the Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Award and one female nominee will receive the Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Award.

In 2015, The Hinsch Family Fund was started and the awards are to honor the legacy that Scott and Mary had on the Piqua community. John and Marsha Hinsch, as well as Linda and the late Bob Campbell, started the fund.

We are so humbled to share these awards in memory of my parents who loved and served Piqua all their lives John Hinsch, son of Scott and Marsha Hinsch

The winning nominees for each award will receive a glass plaque. The organizations that nominated the winners will both be given a $2,000 unrestrictive grant in order to help further serve the Piqua community.

If you would like more information or want to nominate a volunteer that you think should be recognized for their work in the Piqua community, click here.