DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you know of a Dayton police officer that does an extraordinary job?

The Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Awards are now open to the public to submit the name of an officer who deserves recognition.

Officer Steve Whalen was killed in the line of duty after being shot in March 1991 while trying to stop an alleged shooting suspect.

A release describes Whalen as a “community-oriented public servant” who went above his duty to help contribute to the benefit of the community members of Dayton.

The policing award was created in 1993 in memory and honor of Whalen. Nominees should be a Dayton police officer that is committed to the Dayton community and gives service back through extraordinary service, the release says.

If you would like to highlight a Dayton officer for their service to the community, you have until March 15 at 5 p.m. to submit a nomination here.

The policing award is scheduled to be presented in late April at the Dayton Police Awards ceremony.