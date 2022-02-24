DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nominations are now being accepted for the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award.

According to the City of Dayton, the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award was established in 1993 and recognizes a Dayton police officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community.

The award is named after Officer Steve Whalen who was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 1991. The City of Dayton said Officer Whalen was a community-oriented public servant who made himself accessible to residents above and beyond his normal duties.

You can nominate an officer at daytonohio.com/whalenaward until April 4 at 5 p.m.

The Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award will be presented at the annual Dayton Police Awards ceremony in late April.