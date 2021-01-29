Nominations being accepted for Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department said Friday nominations are now being accepted for the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award. The award recognizes a Dayton Police Department officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Officer Whalen’s death in the line of duty. He was shot and killed in March 1991 while trying to stop a shooting suspect.
Officer Whalen was known as a community-oriented public servant who made himself accessible to residents above and beyond his normal police duties. The Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award was established in 1993 to recognize a current Dayton police officer who embodies a similar outstanding commitment to the community.
Nominations can be made at www.daytonohio.gov/whalenaward and must be submitted by March 12, 2021, at 5 p.m. The nomination form can be found here.
The Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award will be presented at the annual Dayton Police Awards Ceremony to be held in late April.