DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Area residents should expect loud noises on the morning of the Air Force Marathon.

Fireworks and military flyovers are scheduled during the opening ceremonies of the Air Force Marathon happening at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The marathon’s events begin at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The initial opening ceremonies will take place in the vicinity of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

