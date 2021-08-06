‘No violations of law or regulations’: Health, safety inspection complete at Land of Illusion

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the tragic drowning of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones, Land of Illusion Adventure Park hired an independent contractor to perform a health and safety assessment.

Dan Wood, of Industrial Safety Services of Ohio, performed the investigation and reported that the park “follows all applicable Federal, State and local laws and regulations and in many areas has policies, practices and procedures that exceed the requirements of those regulations.”

“My investigation also revealed no violations of law or regulations with respect to the tragic July 20, 2021, drowning accident,” said Wood. “The Land of Illusion Adventure Park response team executed its action plan immediately and swiftly notified the proper authorities.

Prior to this investigation, the Department of Agriculture determined that Land of Illusion was operating a ground inflatable without a license. However, the equipment in question did not play a role in Jones’ death.

The investigation is completely separate from the suspected drowning that is being investigated and the ODA does not regulate any inflatables that are on water.

Wood provided Land of Illusion with the following recommendations:

Invest in an Angel Detection System, which can detects non-movement and underwater emergencies

Have side scan sonar and underwater remote vehicles to deploy in the event a missing person

Employ trained underwater divers and have dive equipment on site ready for deployment

Invest in a jet ski with a drag board attached for rapid deployment in a rescue event

“We welcome the scrutiny and oversight of all appropriate state and local authorities,” said Brett Oakley, the park’s owner. “We want to ensure there are robust and consistent health and safety rules and regulations in place throughout the State of Ohio for parks like Land of Illusion.”

You can read the full health and safety assessment below.