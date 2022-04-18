VANDALIA and VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) — Kona Ice will be giving out free cups of shaved ice for Tax Day.

Kona Ice trucks will be parked at the Vandalia Recreation Center in Vandalia and the Worch Memorial Versailles Library in Versailles from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. They will be handing out free cups of shaved ice for its National “Chill Out” Day.

The Vandalia Rec4reation Center is located at 1111 Stone Quarry Rd. and the Worch Memorial Versailles Library is located at 790 Center St.

Kona Ice said the National Chill Out Day is meant to provide a refreshing treat for the end of tax season. The company said the shaved ice will make sure there is “no taxation without relaxation.”

For more information, click here.