DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa is coming to The Dayton Mall today, but he isn’t taking his sleigh.

This year, Santa is taking a helicopter to visit the Dayton Mall Skyline Chili for a meet-and-greet event with families. According to Skyline Chili, this is to give his reindeer a rest before they make the rounds on Christmas Eve.

During Santa’s two-hour visit, he will listen to Christmas wishes from customers, give a small gift to every child and pose for photos. Skyline Chili said this annual event helps kick off the restaurant’s countdown to Christmas.

Santa is set to arrive at noon and will stay until 2 pm. The helicopter will land in the empty lot next to the Dayton Mall Skyline Chili.