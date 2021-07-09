No RTA shuttles for Dayton Air Show this weekend

11-11 RTA bus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA said it will not be providing transportation to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this year.

The transit agency informed air show organizers that it would be unable to provide its traditional shuttle services from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and Wright Stop Plaza transit center in May. RTA said the air show website still states that the RTA is providing park-and-ride services in error.

The RTA has eliminated any special services due to a shortage of drivers. While hiring efforts continue, the agency said it remains focused on providing its main transportation services that customers depend on for access to employment and medical appointments.

