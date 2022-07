DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Everyone has been evacuated from a residential fire in Dayton that happened Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire came in around 5 a.m. for a residential fire at 817 Marvine Ave.

Everyone was evacuated and there are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

