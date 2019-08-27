No policy to prevent stolen police cruisers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday evening saw police chase a suspect who fled in a stolen police cruiser, leading to a crash involving 10 injuries and 2 child fatalities.

Officers left their vehicle to pursue the suspect on foot. Sometime during the foot chase, the suspect took control of a Riverside police cruiser and fled the scene.

Multiple police cruisers have been stolen by suspects in the Dayton area.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was taken earlier this month. The theft led officers on a pursuit as well, resulting in the cruiser losing a tire.

In July of 2018, a Springfield police cruiser was also crashed on U.S. 40 by New Carlisle resident William Dufner. After high speeds and erratic driving, Dufner flipped the vehicle onto the side of the road.

Police departments from around the area, including Kettering, Centerville, Huber Heights, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office all said there was no official policy for officers in pursuit to follow in regards to securing their vehicle.

Officers are encouraged to use their best judgment whenever they are investigating a scene.

Officials from multiple departments said that protecting citizens and securing a scene is the number one priority of officers and that should take precedence over vehicle security.

Police cruisers are often left on during pursuit situations. Departments from around the area said that each situation is unique and that maintaining quick access to computers, radios and quick departures are all factors for officers.

According to law, public safety and emergency vehicles are permitted to be left unattended for extended periods of time.

Departments said that any situation involving a stolen cruiser would be reviewed on an individual basis.

“Often times, these are viewed as outside an officer’s control,” said one official.

