SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — An OVI Checkpoint was conducted on Friday in Clark County.

According to the Springfield Post of OSP, an OVI Checkpoint was set up on W. National Road, just east of US-68. Troopers from OSP, officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Division were all at the checkpoint from 7 to 9 p.m.

A total of 463 drivers checked through the checkpoint. One vehicle was diverted, but no one was arrested for OVI.

Saturation patrols were also held in the surrounding area of the checkpoint. Officers initiated 13 traffic stops.

If you plan to drink, you are encouraged by OSP to plan ahead and either have a designated driver or make alternative travel arrangements. Never get behind the wheel of any vehicle after consuming alcohol.