No one injured in Vandalia trailer fire

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews in Vandalia were called to a fire at a trucking company Friday morning.

The fire happened inside a semi-trailer parked at a trucking company in the 11000 block of N. Dixie Drive in Vandalia around 7 am.

Vandalia fire said the trailer, some freight inside the trailer and a forklift were damaged but no one was hurt in the incident. Firefighters praised the company for getting the burning trailer away from the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.