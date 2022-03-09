DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – No one was injured after a house caught fire in Dayton Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at a house in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Mike Fasnacht, district chief of the Dayton Fire Department, said the fire started at the back of the home. Crews had difficulty moving through the home due to hoarding conditions.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Fasnacht said crews at the scene determined the fire was accidental, but it is still under investigation.

A total of five crews were on scene for hours after the fire was put out.