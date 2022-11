DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured in a Dayton house fire Thursday morning.

According to Dayton District Chief Andrew Wiley, the fire occurred on the third floor or attic of a home on Rosedale Drive Thursday morning.

Wiley reported that the home was initially too dangerous to enter due to the possibility of collapse.

After the fire was out, crews searched for victims and found none.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.