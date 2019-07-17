Breaking News
Coroner identifies 19-year-old shot, killed at Miamisburg home

No one hurt in vacant building fire

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began around 2:15 pm at a building on McArthur Avenue.

Firefighters say the building is vacant and no injuries were reported. They believe the fire was caused by someone soldering a pipe.

It is unclear at this time if the property suffered significant damage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS