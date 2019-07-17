No one hurt in vacant building fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
The fire began around 2:15 pm at a building on McArthur Avenue.
Firefighters say the building is vacant and no injuries were reported. They believe the fire was caused by someone soldering a pipe.
It is unclear at this time if the property suffered significant damage.
