No one hurt in vacant building fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began around 2:15 pm at a building on McArthur Avenue.

Firefighters say the building is vacant and no injuries were reported. They believe the fire was caused by someone soldering a pipe.

It is unclear at this time if the property suffered significant damage.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.