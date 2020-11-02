No one hurt in Saturday Sidney apartment fire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A power cord was blamed for an apartment fire in Sidney Saturday.

The Sidney Fire Department was called to an apartment house in the 800 block of Park Street just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from a two-story, multi-family apartment complex and heavy black smoke found in Apartment C of the complex.

Everyone inside the apartment was able to get out and the fire was quickly extinguished. Sidney Dept of Fire & Emergency Services said Sidney Police officers and a maintenance worker assisted in making sure the other apartments were all clear of occupants.

There were no injuries reported by residents or firefighters.

All off duty Sidney firefighters were also called to assist fight the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was determined by the Sidney Fire Investigation Unit to be accidental in nature. The cause was attributed to a light cord that was shut in a door causing it to overheat.