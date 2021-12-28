DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The driver of a car that struck a van in Dayton fled the scene after the crash Tuesday.

The crash happened around 10:30 am Tuesday on W. Third Street at Robert Drive.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the driver of the van that was hit told 2 NEWS he was struck by a gray or silver sedan at the intersection and the car spun. When he got out of his van to check on the other driver, he said the car fled the scene.

