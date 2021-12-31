WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some families celebrated New Year’s Eve early, making sure little ones could enjoy the fun without losing much-needed sleep.

The City of West Carrollton said the Parks Department hosted a ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party for kids from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday. Children from the ages of 5 to 11 decorated party hats and made confetti poppers, as well as enjoyed snacks from 11 am until 12 pm. The highlight of the day came at noon, with a balloon drop and a non-alcoholic champagne toast to celebrate the coming of 2022.

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids who may not make it up until midnight so, we’re creating the ‘experience’ for them earlier in the day. I think the kids will get a kick out of seeing the balloon drop and sipping ‘kid-appropriate’ sparkling cider,” said Pegge Bellamy, events coordinator.

This party was $5 per child and limited to 30 kids. This event took place at the W.C. Senior Citizens Center on East Central Ave.