HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people and three pets made it out safely after a house fire in Huber Heights.

According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the call for a house fire on Shore Drive came in around 1 a.m. on Monday.

The Huber Heights Fire Division reported that three people, two dogs and a cat made it out safely from the home.

Huber Heights fire also said that the occupants of the home were alerted by working smoke detectors and were able to escape.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.