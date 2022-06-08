WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Washington Township on early Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the 2500 block of Goodfield Point around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a house fire.

Upon arrival, deputies found a fully engulfed house with the family outside and unharmed. 2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that damage could not be seen from the outside of the home.

Police said adjacent homes were evacuated and the Washington Township Fire Department put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.