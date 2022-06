DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant house went up in flames late Monday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire was showing on the second floor of an abandoned house that was boarded up at 514 Brooklyn Ave. The call came in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police reported that no one was injured in the fire, however, the cause is unknown at this time.

Crews had the fire under control at 10:42 p.m.