TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured in a house fire that happened in Troy late Wednesday night.

According to the Troy Fire Department, the fire occurred at 1708 Marby Dr. shortly before midnight.

Troy fire crews said the fire started outside of the home and made its way to the interior. Crews reportedly had the fire under control within five minutes.

Neighbors alerted the family in the home of the fire and everyone including pets made it out safely.

The extent of the damage to the home is not known at this time. The cause is also unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.