PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 200 block of Harrison Street shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Covington Fire Chief Bart Weer reported that flames could be seen coming from the two-story wood-frame home.

Piqua firefighters initially responded to the fire, however, Covington, Fletcher and Lockington fire departments were summoned to help.

Miami Valley Today reported that the fire was quickly knocked down but flames continued to burn inside the second floor and attic for nearly an hour.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and crews later learned that the home was unoccupied.

Damage to the home was said to be extensive.