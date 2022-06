LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured in a house fire in Logan County on Sunday night.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called out to a home on US-68 around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Police reported that no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire and this incident remains under investigation.